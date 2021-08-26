Barclays Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.05 on Monday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

