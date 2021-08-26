Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

