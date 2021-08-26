Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 20,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 805,686 shares.The stock last traded at $103.64 and had previously closed at $101.78.

The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,518,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.30.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.