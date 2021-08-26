Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,518,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,386,000 after buying an additional 198,893 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.