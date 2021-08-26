Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New $148.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

