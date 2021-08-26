Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.22). Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

