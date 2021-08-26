Bank of America Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

