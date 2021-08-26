Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,847 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

