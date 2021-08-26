Banano Reaches Market Cap of $14.87 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $211,514.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00154305 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,120 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

