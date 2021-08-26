Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

