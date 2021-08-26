Ballast Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.09. 3,151,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.