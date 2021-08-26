Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,269. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

