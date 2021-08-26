Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. 5,451,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,039. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

