Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,413% compared to the typical volume of 1,859 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

