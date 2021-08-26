B. Riley Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $22.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.14 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $702.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.