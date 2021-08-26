Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 84,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYAGF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.