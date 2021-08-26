Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

