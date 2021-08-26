Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $4,316,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $69.70 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

