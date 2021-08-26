Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.