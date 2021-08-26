Avestar Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

