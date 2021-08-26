Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 3,682 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.