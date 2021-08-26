Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,866. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 339.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

