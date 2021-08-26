Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00.
Shares of AVTR opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $39.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
