Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta Sells 100,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

