AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $14.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $16.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

