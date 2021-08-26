Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,854. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $480.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

