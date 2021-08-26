Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $39.43

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.43, but opened at $41.33. Autohome shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 8,334 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

