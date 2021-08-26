Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.98 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
