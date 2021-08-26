Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $370.00. The stock had previously closed at $342.27, but opened at $317.78. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $316.32, with a volume of 57,408 shares traded.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

