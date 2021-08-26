Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autodesk stock traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.09.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.