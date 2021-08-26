Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 397.9% in August

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 397.9% from the July 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ANZBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 20,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,366. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

