Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €73.98 ($87.04) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.