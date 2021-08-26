Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AUGG opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.79.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
