Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AUGG opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

