Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $24.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATC shares. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Atotech stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.52.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

