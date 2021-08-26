Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.88 Per Share

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AJG opened at GBX 236.96 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.17.

In other news, insider Noel Lamb bought 2,750 shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £6,792.50 ($8,874.44).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

