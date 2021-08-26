Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 71,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

