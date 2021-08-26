AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,580 ($112.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,112,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,318. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.91 billion and a PE ratio of 41.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,471.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

