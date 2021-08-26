Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $168.81 on Thursday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

