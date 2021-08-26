Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $290.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

