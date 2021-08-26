Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,097 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 111.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

MCK opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.74. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,010 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.