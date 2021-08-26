Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 66.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,521,000 after purchasing an additional 434,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.