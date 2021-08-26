Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

