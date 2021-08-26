Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.