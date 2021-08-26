Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post $27.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.78 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $115.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.21 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 102,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

ASPN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 261,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

