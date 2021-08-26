Askari Metals Ltd (ASX:AS2) Insider Gino D’Anna Purchases 50,000 Shares

Askari Metals Ltd (ASX:AS2) insider Gino D’Anna purchased 50,000 shares of Askari Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,300.00 ($7,357.14).

Gino D’Anna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Gino D’Anna acquired 35,000 shares of Askari Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$7,315.00 ($5,225.00).

