Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $16.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. Ascom has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

