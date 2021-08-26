Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

ASND stock traded up $30.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.91. 32,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

