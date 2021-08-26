Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

ASND opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.