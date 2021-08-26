Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $46.31 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 464,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.89.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

