Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $25.98 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $716.90 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.23 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $648.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.