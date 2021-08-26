Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $20.29 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.